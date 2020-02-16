Former Genesee County Assistant Prosecutor Trachelle C. Young has announced her candidacy for Genesee County Prosecutor.
Young has also served as a City of Flint Attorney and U.S. Army JAGC Officer.
“Our Genesee County is made up of multiple unique areas, many diverse cultures and proud hardworking people,” Young said. “I am committed to continuing my efforts towards community equality and justice. I will continue to engage in quality collaboration to restore safe drinking water, increase safety and move our community forward with a proactive and restorative approach.”
Young said she is a lifelong resident of Flint and her three children attended Genesee County schools.
According to Young’s campaign announcement, her main focuses are community prosecution, restorative justice, juvenile justice and mentorships.
“We must all invest ourselves in the future of Flint, and all of Genesee County,” said Young. “As prosecutor, I pledge to work every day toward a better future for all of our citizens.”
This is Young’s first run for public office.
