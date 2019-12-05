Bay City’s former police chief and Bay County sheriff has passed away.
The Bay City Department of Public Safety said that retired chief Gerald (Jerry) VanAlst died on Dec. 3, 2019.
VanAlst, a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, was hired by the Bay City Police Department in 1963. He was promoted to Sergeant in 1968 and in Oct. of 1976 he became Chief of Police.
He retired from the police department in 1990 and went on to be Bay County Sheriff from 1990 until 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.