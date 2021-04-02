Crews are investigating the cause of a fire at the home of a former restaurant in Owosso.
The former home of Jumbo's Burger Bar in Owosso was still smoking Friday morning after burning for hours Thursday night.
"Jumbo's is a famous place here locally. Generations of people have come here for beer and burgers. It's a famous pub and hangout with a lot of memories," said Gordon Pennington, Owosso resident.
Pennington gathered around the building Thursday night to watch the fire crews at work.
"Due to the heavy structure loss, we haven't gone inside because the building collapsed and it's a vacant building. So we're not gonna go inside at this time," Owosso Public Safety Chief Kevin Lenkart said.
Lenkart said his team arrived at the building on S. Washington Street about 9:15 p.m. on April 1.
The residents in Owosso know the bar is a historic place and hope it doesn't just get turned into a parking lot. The bar and building have been closed for two years now, so there were no injuries or people inside.
"Well, it's a really loss of history because people really want to hold onto things that represent their connection with the past and you can never quite replace a historic structure like that," Pennington said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
"Heavy fire in an older, abandoned building. We went defensive after about 30 minutes and we been here for upwards of almost 12 hours now and we'll be here throughout the day," Lenkart said.
Friday morning, the power was out in the surrounding buildings when TV5 crews were there. Lenkart said it should be back and the road cleared by the end of the day.
The cause of the fire is unclear, but officials believe it was not suspicious.
