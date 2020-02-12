A former Mid-Michigan school bus driver is facing assault charges after allegedly assaulting an adult student on the bus.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said Thomas Norton was driving a bus for Michigan School for the Deaf last week when he allegedly assaulted that adult student.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
The incident was caught on video, and Norton and another employee were terminated.
Swanson said the other employee was an aide who did not report the incident.
Norton was arraigned on Feb. 9 on a charge of vulnerable adult abuse-3rd degree.
He was a 13-year employee of the GISD.
