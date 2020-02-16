Former Canine Officer Deebo is recovering well after being stabbed in the head.
Deebo was stabbed in the head on Saturday, Feb. 9 after police responded to a report of an incident on the 600 block of Sheridan in Saginaw.
Police said Zane Blaisdell, 48, from Saginaw stabbed Deebo.
Police said officers shot Blaisdell after he stabbed Deebo.
Deebo was rushed to a local veterinary hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.
Since Deebo has been recovering well.
In a Facebook post, TV5 learned that Deebo got his drain tube taken out of his head and the doctor said things look good.
Deebo is dealing with a little swelling but his handler said he’s getting back to his old self.
Deebo is on restrictions, he can’t have hard toys and he can’t do any bite work because the muscles in his head have to heal.
Deebo is expected to get his stitches taken out on Friday, Feb. 21.
