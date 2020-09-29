A former priest in the Farmington area has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
The charge comes as Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel continues to investigate sexual abuse within the dioceses across the state.
Gary Berthiaume, 78, has been charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The victim, who was 14 at the time, reported the assault took place in August 1977 at the rectory of Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington, the AG's Office said.
Berthiaume was a priest there for the Archdiocese of Detroit.
He was previously arrested in 1977 for sexual assault of two other minors in Michigan.
Berthiaume served a jail sentence in the Oakland County Jail and was then transferred to the Diocese of Cleveland, Ohio. He was moved again in 1987 to the Diocese of Joliet in Illinois, the AG's Office said.
“My office’s investigation into clergy abuse will continue to receive, review and act upon credible allegations of abuse on behalf of the many victims who have come forward,” Nessel said. “Criminal sexual conduct at any level must not be tolerated, and we must ensure justice is served to those who assault others – particularly those authority figures and people in powerful positions who prey on the weak and vulnerable.”
