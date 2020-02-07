A former Catholic priest has pleaded no contest to a charge of indecent exposure at a Mid-Michigan bakery.
Lawrence Ventline, 70, was sentenced on Feb. 6 after prosecutors say he exposed himself at Murphy’s Bakery, located at 110 W. Huron Avenue in Bad Axe.
Huron County Prosecutor Tim Rutkowski said surveillance video from the bakery showed Ventline walking into the business about 5-5:30 a.m. in August of 2019. Rutkowski said he walked around, talking to employees, for about seven to 10 minutes with his genitals exposed. He then left.
Ventline, who at one point lived in Huron County, was sentenced to 10 days in jail and one year of probation. He is also not allowed on the premises of Murphy’s Bakery in Bad Axe, or their Port Austin location.
He was also ordered to pay $855 in court fines and fees.
