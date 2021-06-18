A former Catholic school music teacher will serve at least a decade in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of criminal sexual assault.
Joseph Comperchio was charged last September for sexually abusing two children. He was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Five new counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving two individuals were added.
Comperchio used to be a drama and music teacher at St. John Catholic School in Jackson in the 1970s.
Friday, Comperchio plead guilty to three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He will serve a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 20 years in prison and will be registered as a lifetime sex offender.
“I continue to be proud of the work my clergy abuse team is doing to obtain justice in these cases,” Dana Nessel, the attorney general said. “We remain indebted to the survivors who have come forward in order to share their stories. Their bravery is directly correlated with this accountability, and we will continue to ensure their voices are heard.”
Sentencing for Comperchio is set for Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.
