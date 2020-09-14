A former Catholic school teacher has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting minors.
Two people reported being abused by the former teacher.
The incidents reportedly happened while the victims were between the ages of 9 and 11, and happened between 1974 and 1977 when the suspect was employed as the drama/music teacher at St. Johns Catholic School in Jackson, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said.
The suspect was arrested in Fort Myers, Florida on Monday, Sept. 14. He is facing two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
His name is being withheld pending arraignment.
“My office has received hundreds of reports from people about clergy abuse and I am committed to ensuring each of those tips is thoroughly vetted and reviewed and that credible offenses are prosecuted,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “My team will continue to follow every lead and turn over every rock to expose the criminal and immoral behavior sexual predators have concealed in our pursuit for justice.”
