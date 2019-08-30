A former church worker has been convicted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage altar boy at a suburban Detroit church.
Oakland County Circuit Court says 66-year-old Hurmiz Ishak was found guilty Thursday of one count of criminal sexual conduct and acquitted of two others. Sentencing is Sept. 27.
Defense attorney Jalal Dallo argued there was a lack of evidence and said the allegations were fabricated.
Police say the boy's parents reported alleged assaults last year to a priest at St. Joseph Chaldean Catholic Church in Troy.
The St. Thomas the Apostle Chaldean Catholic Eparchy says church officials contacted authorities as soon as they were told. The church says Ishak served as a sacristan, opening and closing the church, as well as a subdeacon, assisting at services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.