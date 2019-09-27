A former church worker has been sentenced to at least four years in prison for sexually assaulting a teen altar boy at a suburban Detroit church.
Hurmiz Ishak will be eligible for parole after four years. He appeared Friday in Oakland County court.
Police say the boy's parents reported assaults last year to a priest at St. Joseph Chaldean Catholic Church in Troy. The church says Ishak served as a sacristan, opening and closing the church, as well as a subdeacon, assisting at services.
The 66-year-old was convicted last month of one count of criminal sexual conduct and acquitted of others.
