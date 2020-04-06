The Clare County Sheriff’s Department announced the passing of former Sheriff Howard Haskin.
According to a post of the department’s Facebook page, Sheriff Haskin served as Sheriff of Clare County from 1985-1996.
The department posted that their thoughts and prayers are with all his family and friends during this time.
Rest in peace Howard Haskin (1935-2020).
