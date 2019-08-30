A former Central Michigan University hockey coach was sentenced after he was charged with embezzlement.
Forty-year-old James Cadzow pleaded no contest to embezzlement agent or treatment of more than $900 and less than $20,000.
He was sentenced on July 16 to 60 days in jail with two days already served.
The investigation began on July 2018 when the president of the CMU Men’s Club Hockey Team, Dalton Sutherland, contacted authorities saying Cadzow embezzled money from the team.
Cadzow told the team he would pay the bills and order the equipment as he had discounts available to him.
Court documents said he collected cash or checks written to him for payment and never paid the vendors for the equipment.
Cadzow started a fundraiser through “Rally Around Us” for the CMU Men’s Club Hockey Team.
He then used the money from the joint effort fundraiser between the Men and Women’s Hockey Team to pay his phone bill and charge hotel rooms, court documents say.
Sutherland said it appears Cadzow used the hockey team’s debit card for groceries as well.
Court documents say in total, Cadzow stole $25,539 from the Men’s Hockey Team and $3,500 from the Women’s Hockey Team.
