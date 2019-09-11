Former Central Michigan wide receiver and NFL star Antonio Brown has been accused of sexually assaulting his former trainer, Britney Taylor.
In the civil lawsuit announced Tuesday, Taylor alleges three separate incidents between June 2017 and May 2018.
Taylor is a former gymnast at CMU, but the lawsuit says none of the alleged assaults happened in Mount Pleasant.
Taylor says in one of the assaults Brown forced her onto a mattress and raped her.
His agent, Drew Rosenhaus denies the accusations.
“These allegations are false. He denies every one of them,” Rosenhaus said.
Brown is known across the NFL for causing drama, which is why he was recently released by the Oakland Raiders.
The New England patriots picked him up and Wednesday was his first practice.
He's been working hard on the football field,” said Devin McCourty with the Patriots. “His first day out there doing different things getting ready to go."
"it's still pretty new,” Matthew Slater with the Patriots said. “This is really the first day we got to practice with him. I'm still getting to know him as he's getting to know all of us."
However, Brown's sexual assault allegations sent shockwaves during practice.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichik said, "We've looked into the situation. We're taking it very seriously, all the way through the organization."
Brown's new teammates are not taking the allegations lightly but turning their eyes toward Sunday’s game.
"Speaking on behalf of the team and not necessarily on behalf of myself, I think it's important that we try to focus on doing our job as professionals this week,” Slater said “And trying to go about preparation and being ready to play a game on Sunday."
