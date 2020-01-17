Ian Elliot, former president of Central Michigan University’s student government, entered a no contest plea to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct following an agreement made by the defendant’s lawyer and the Michigan Department of Attorney General.
Elliot’s plea carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.
This agreement was made after the attorney general’s office discovered Elliot’s case was improperly handled by one of its prosecutors. This could have resulted in a complete dismissal of all charges against Elliot, according to the attorney general.
“After extensive discussions with both victims, it was decided that the best resolution of this matter was to allow Mr. Elliott to plead to criminal sexual conduct-fourth degree, ensuring that he would continue to serve a year in jail and have various other conditions imposed during a lengthy term of probation after his release,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Back on Aug. 2, Elliot was sentenced by Isabella County Judge Eric Janes to a minimum of 366 days and a maximum of 180 months in prison after he pleaded no contest to one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Because of this new agreement, Elliot withdrew his previous plea in court on Jan. 17.
The reduced charge and subsequent plea deal is due to the actions of former Assistant Attorney General Brian Kolodziej, who resigned in lieu of termination in September following the discovery that he had an inappropriate relationship with one of the victims in the Elliott prosecution, while he served as the lead prosecutor on the file.
Nessel called for an internal investigation to review all Kolodziej’s cases following his resignation. That investigation is now over, but the Michigan State Police is still conducting a criminal investigation.
