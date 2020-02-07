A former president of Central Michigan University’s student government was re-sentenced on Friday, Feb. 7 for a sexual assault case.
Ian Elliott was originally charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of assault with intent to commit penetration.
He initially pleaded no contest to one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced on Aug. 2, 2019.
The state Attorney General's Office discovered Elliott's case was improperly handled by one of its prosecutors after his original sentencing.
Attorney General Dana Nessel and Elliott's attorney made an agreement that involved Elliott entering a new plea. On Jan. 17, 2020, Elliott pleaded no contest to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
He was sentenced as a result of that plea on Feb. 7, 2020 to five years probation. The first year of that probation he has to serve in the Isabella County Jail, and the second year he has to be on a continuous alcohol monitoring tether, the AG's Office said.
Elliott is also subject to sex offender and drug and alcohol assessments. He must also comply with listing on the sex offender registry.
“Today’s sentencing closes a long and distressing case for many involved, especially the two victims, who have been put through a very difficult experience,” Nessel said. “While several factors contributed to this sentencing, the agreement made with the defendant’s counsel ensures Mr. Elliott will continue to serve time behind bars with additional conditions imposed throughout his probation.”
