A former Central Michigan University student government president was sentenced after being accused of sexual assault.
Ian Elliott was sentenced to one to 15 years after he took a plea deal for one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Elliott was originally charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of assault with intent to commit penetration.
Even though there are two victims, one of the cases was dropped as a result of the plea agreement that was reached in June.
Elliott now has to register as a sex offender in the state of Michigan for the rest of his life.
Elliott was CMU's student government association president and a member of Phi Kappa Tau when he assaulted Rachel Wilson and Landrea Blackmore, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel thanked Wilson and Blackmore for their courage in coming forward. Nessel's office led the prosecution in this case.
“It is never easy for victims of sexual assault to speak out, report their crimes and face their attacker,” Nessel said. “Ian Elliott used his position to take advantage of these young women and continued to rally his supporters in an effort to shame his victims. They stood strong and I am grateful for their persistence.”
The two accusers provided their impact statements during Elliott’s sentencing on Friday, Aug. 2. You can read those below:
