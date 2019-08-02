A former Central Michigan University student government president was sentenced after being accused of sexual assault.
Ian Elliot was sentenced to one to 15 years after he took a plea deal for one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
He originally faced two separate charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Even though there are two victims, one of the cases was dropped as a result of the plea agreement that was reached in June.
Elliot now has to register as a sex offender in the state of Michigan for the rest of his life.
The two accusers provided their impact statements during Elliot’s sentencing on Friday, Aug. 2. You can read those below:
