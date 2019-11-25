Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has offered to stipulate a motion to set aside the plea of a former Central Michigan University student accused of sexual assault.
Ian Elliott pleaded no contest to one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct on Aug. 2.
Nessel’s move comes after an intensive internal investigation into the actions of former Assistant Attorney General Brian Kolodziej.
Kolodziej resigned in lieu of termination in September following the discovery that he had an inappropriate relationship with Elliott’s accuser while he served as the lead prosecutor on the file, the state said.
After Kolodziej resigned, Nessel called for an internal investigation to review all of his criminal cases with the department, including Elliott’s.
Elliott was sentenced to one to 15 years in prison. He is currently serving his sentence in the St. Louis Correctional Facility.
Nessel offered to concur in a defense motion to set aside Elliott’s plea.
“We are committed to doing everything we can to address the issues caused by Mr. Kolodziej’s employment as an assistant attorney general,” Nessel said. “We will submit all of our internal interviews to the Michigan State Police as well as the Attorney Grievance Commission so they may independently determine appropriate actions.”
