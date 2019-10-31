Lawmakers are remembering former Congressman Bob Traxler, who passed away on Wednesday.
Traxler was born in Kawkawlin and attended Bay City Schools before going on to serve in the Michigan House of Representatives and U.S. Congress.
Congressman Dan Kildee, said in part ”I remember watching Bob’s career from a young age and admiring his work for our state. I am grateful that I was able to depend on Bob’s advice after being elected to Congress. Jennifer and I extend our deepest condolences to Bob’s wife, Jeanine, and others who loved Bob dearly.”
