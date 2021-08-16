Former Congressman Paul Mitchell passed away on Sunday at the age of 64 after battling renal cancer.
Mitchell represented Michigan’s 10th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives for two terms from 2017 until 2021.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement on Mitchell's passing:
“Congressman Paul Mitchell was a fierce, independent voice for Michiganders. Throughout his tenure in the United States Congress, he led with his values and always spoke out for what he felt was right, even when he had to go against his own party, the president, or conventional political wisdom. After an incredibly successful career in the private sector, Paul entered public life, channeling his passion for people and innovative mind to help his neighbors and community succeed. He embodied values that we all aspire to have—he was independent, witty, and principled. Simply put, he was Paul, a joyful warrior for the people he believed in and for Michigan, the place that he loved. My thoughts are with Paul’s family, his six kids, six grandkids, his staff, and all those who were lucky enough to call him a friend. Paul, we will miss you.”
Congressman John Moolenaar released the following statement about Mitchell’s passing:
“Today, I mourn the loss of my friend and colleague, and I offer my condolences to Paul’s wife Sherry and their entire family. Paul and I competed against one another, but we also quickly became friends, and I will always be grateful for his friendship and service to our nation. He always stood up for his beliefs, especially as the leader of the School Choice Caucus, and he worked hard to do what was right for Michigan families. I am heartbroken by Paul's passing and know he will be greatly missed.”
Michigan Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth offered his condolences after the passing of the former congressman:
“Paul Mitchell was a great representative who passionately fought for the people he served. He earned his reputation for caring deeply about the issues and about his community, and his passing will be felt every person and every cause he leaves behind. I am glad I was fortunate to know him and see his energy up close. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as go through this difficult time.”
Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement to honor Mitchell as well:
“I am deeply saddened to learn of Congressman Mitchell’s passing – a public servant who will be remembered for standing up for our democracy. Paul refused to throw away his integrity to earn political points, and while we may have disagreed on many issues, I will always respect and admire him for his commitment to doing what was right until the very end. My thoughts remain with his loved ones.”
