The man charged with killing a Mid-Michigan man on New Year’s Day has been sentenced.
“Even if we were able to give this guy the electric chair for what he’s done, the two lives don’t add up, they don’t equal out,” said the victims son Drew Dulaney.
Dulaney spent most of his morning in court with his family to address the man that killed their father Stan Dulaney.
Former police officer, Gary Gatza was drunk when he crashed into the family’s vehicle on M-20 in Midland on New Year’s Day. Stan was killed and that crash, and three other family members were hurt.
“Being able to be in the same room and describe to a certain degree what has happened, what he took from us. I felt it was important,” Dulaney said.
The family feels they were not met with open ears, or even remorse.
“I don’t think he even made eye contact once, he didn’t care to look us in the face, he didn’t care to apologize when given the chance,” Dulaney said.
He said that added anger to their grief.
“To be so spineless, to be so indifferent to what we had to say was pretty disgusting,” Dulaney said.
Gatza was sentenced to 6-15 years in prison.
Dulaney said he was prepared and understands the legal reasons behind the judge’s decision. He said he feels no sentence or punishment could be enough for taking his father away.
“We’re never gonna be whole again, we will never get true justice,” Dulaney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.