A former jail employee is charged who allegedly passed notes between inmates at the Grand Traverse County Jail.
Thirty-seven-year-old Brandon Veenstra was caught passing unauthorized letters between inmates during his shifts at the jail.
The case started in Sept. 2018, when the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office learned that the former employee had been violating policy and may have committed a crime.
After meeting with the prosecutor, the Sheriff’s Office contacted a Michigan State Police (MSP) detective from the Cadillac Post and requested an independent investigation.
After looking into the complaint, the detective found evidence that the 37-year-old corrections officer had passed notes between inmates in jail.
Some of the inmates had “no contact” orders in place, which prohibited them from communicating.
The investigation shows that other officers were unaware that Veenstra was allegedly passing notes.
When the investigation was completed, the case was turned over to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office and issued a one count misdemeanor warrant for Veenstra.
Veenstra turned himself in and was arraigned in the 86th District Court on Jan. 11.
He was charged with willful neglect of duty by a public official.
