A Redford woman pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, according to an announcement made by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Joyce-Bennett Beauford, 52, was charged in December 2019 for withdrawing a total of $24,000 from the account of a 92-year-old customer at Michigan First Credit Union while Beauford worked as a teller there.
The guilty plea was entered in front of visiting Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Michael Callahan. Beauford paid $4,000 in restitution on Wednesday and had repaid the other $20,000 at an earlier date.
Beauford worked as a teller for the credit union since 2005, according to the Department of Insurance and Financial Services.
The DIFS also reports the 92-year-old customer was hospitalized at the time of the incident.
“The last thing anyone should have to worry about while hospitalized is if their local bank teller will steal their hard-earned money,” Nessel said. “I am grateful to the Department of Insurance and Financial Services for their thorough investigation of this matter, and I am proud of my office for working diligently to ensure Ms. Beauford is held accountable for her actions.”
Beauford is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 20. The charge could lead to a five-year felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.