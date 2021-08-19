A Hemlock High School graduate from the 90's still has ties to his alma mater decades later.
After getting his education degree from Saginaw Valley State University, Josh Earle became a custodian and coach in the school district due a lack of teaching positions.
"I'm looking forward to the new challenge of being around with the elementary kids," Earle said.
Earle, like many other educators, is making final preps for the beginning of school.
Earle’s Hemlock career started out in the custodian closet.
"It wasn't bad. It was a little getting used to at first," Earle said.
Earle was heading towards his 11th year as a custodian in Hemlock when an elementary physical education teacher position opened up. Earle applied and got the job.
"I was very very emotional," Earle said.
Superintendent Don Killingbeck said it's the first time he can remember a custodian being promoted to a teacher.
"Never. Never have heard of that," Killingbeck said.
Killingbeck said Earle beat out a number of candidates for the position and earned the job.
"I think he just demonstrated that level of heart and passion and desire to see our kids succeed and to be that teacher that they can look to and lean on," Killingbeck said.
Even though Earle hasn't met his students yet, he's already taught them his first lesson: don't give up on your dreams.
"Perseverance is key. If something doesn't work right the first time you know just keep working your butt off and good things will happen," Earle said.
