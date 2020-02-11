A former Davison teacher accused of filming a naked 14-year-old at a Michigan tanning salon has entered a guilty plea.
Jacob Emmendorfer, a former Davison High School teacher, was originally charged with child sexually abusive activity, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person.
On Monday, Feb. 10, Emmendorfer pleaded guilty to capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person. The other charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement, according to court records.
Emmendorfer will have to register as required by the Sex Offender Registry Act.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 7.
