A former Genesee County sheriff's deputy accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman he arrested has been sentenced.
George Zofchak II pleaded no contest in August to amend his criminal sexual conduct and misconduct in office charges. He was also originally charged with kidnapping. The first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge was amended to a second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge, per the plea agreement.
Zofchak was ordered to serve 722 days with credit for 722 days already served. He’ll be on probation for two years and will pay $766 in costs and fees.
On Dec. 24, 2018, Zofchak was sent to a Walmart in Vienna Township for a shoplifting suspect. A male suspect was arrested for shoplifting. Deputies learned his girlfriend was in a car.
The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office said Zofchak handcuffed the woman, placed her in the patrol car and brought her to a local hotel before taking off her handcuffs and sexually assaulting her.
Former Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said Zofchak made it very clear the victim was not to report the incident to anyone. It was reported to authorities the following day.
