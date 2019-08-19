A former Genesee County Sheriff’s deputy, who is accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman he arrested, appeared in court on Monday.
George Charles Zofchak II has been charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and misconduct in office.
The charges stem from a Dec. 24 incident when Zofchak was sent to the Walmart on Linden Road near M-57 in Vienna Township for a suspect shoplifting.
A male suspect was arrested for shoplifting. Deputies learned the suspect's girlfriend was in a car.
The prosecutor’s office said Zofchak handcuffed the woman and placed her in the patrol car.
Zofchak brought the victim to a local hotel, took off her handcuffs, and sexually assaulted her, officials said.
The incident was reported to authorities on Dec. 25.
On Monday, Aug. 19, Zofchak appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing.
Zofchak is out on bond, but he does have a tether to monitor his movements.
That tether was the main subject of Monday’s court hearing. Zofchak’s attorney asked for longer hours for his client to leave the house.
The prosecuting attorney was not happy with that request.
"He's basically asking for almost no tether whatsoever and no stay home days, which is basically the point of tether. He's not provided verification that he's working those days. I don't think he needs 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to meet with his attorney every single day," the prosecuting attorney said.
Judge David Newblatt granted the request, allowing Zofchak to be out of the house from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
His attorney, Jeffrey Foldie, was happy with the result.
“It allows my client more access to the defense team. It certainly allows my client more access to take care of his children. I appreciate the court’s need to monitor my client during this phase. I think it’s pretty common sense that it’s intrusive in the terms of his relationships,” Foldie said.
Zofchak’s next court date is Sept. 16.
Zofchak was with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office for 11 years.
