A former Shiawassee County employee has filed a lawsuit against the sheriff.
Sheriff Brian BeGole said the lawsuit claims that the former employee, Kathleen McGuckin, was fired because she was a whistleblower.
CLICK HERE for the lawsuit **Editor's note: Click on the PDF to read the full suit***
Tom Pabst represents Kathleen McGuckin, she worked at the Shiawassee County Jail for more than six years and is filing a lawsuit against Sheriff Brian BeGole.
"I wouldn't be surprised if a jury came back with $750,000 in a case like this because he's utterly destroyed her career," Pabst said.
The lawsuit alleges that McGuckin was fired for whistleblowing. She believed a volunteer who later became a quote special deputy was abusing LEIN. It's a tool in police cars-- filled with private information.
"This is for police use only,” Pabst said. “For police business. Even a police officer can't use it for personal reasons."
And this person wasn't an official deputy.
"She was concerned about who is this guy?” Pabst said. “He's driving around in cars with LEIN machinery, he's got access to it.”
How long after she reported it did she get fired?
“Not too long after."
Sheriff BeGole says the claims aren't true, defending himself in a statement. Reading in part:
"Although the lawsuit claims that the former employee was terminated because she was a whistleblower, this claim is meritless."
"At no time did the plaintiff ever complain to the sheriff or the sheriff's command regarding the misuse or abuse of the LEIN system by any employee. This claim is pure fiction."
The sheriff's office said it conducted a thorough investigation of the LEIN at the department and confirmed that the special deputy did not use or try to use LEIN for personal or inappropriate reasons.
