Former Tittabawassee Township Detective Brian Berg is suing the former Chief of Police Dennis Green for wrongful termination and retaliation after his investigation into former priest Robert DeLand Jr.
Berg began working wit the department as a part-time detective in 2008.
According to the complaint, Berg received a complaint about Robert DeLand in 2017 alleging that he was having inappropriate relations with a minor.
The complaint alleges that DeLand was popular in the community and with the township police.
According to the complaint, Berg met with Green about the complaint and after a meeting with the prosecutor, it was decided that it would be a joint investigation and an undercover operation that Berg would be heavily involved in.
The complaint states that Berg was told that the investigation was confidential, and he could not discuss it with anyone.
According to the complaint, in January of 2018, several months into the investigation, Berg was approached by Township Supervisor Rick Hayes and was told how this was going to rock the community, pressuring him to cease the investigation. It states that he was also pressured to drop the investigation by another detective that was informed of the investigation by Green.
Berg alleges that Green continued to pressure him to drop the investigation until he ordered him to terminate the investigation completely, despite several active leads into DeLand.
According to the complaint, Berg accepted a full-time position with the department in April of 2018 but was terminated in October of 2018.
Berg alleges that his termination was an attempt to interfere with the investigation and the criminal trial against DeLand.
According to the complaint, Berg later applied for the Chief of Police position that he was promised before the investigation, but was denied
Berg is suing because according to the complaint, he was wrongfully terminated. It states that the department violated the whistleblower’s protection act and Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act against retaliation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.