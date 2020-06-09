The Midland Area Foundation has brought out some big hitters to help create awareness and donations as the area continues to recover from the floods from just a few weeks ago.
Former Detroit greats Calvin Johnson from the Lions and Chris Chelios from the Red Wings each putting out inspiring messages to help the #reliefmidlandefforts.
A flood relief fund that has already raised $1.5 million.
“We have received over 15,000 donations from people,” Sharon Mortensen from the foundation said. “Some are as small as five or ten dollars and others are obviously much larger. We have a lot from the area but also from the state and from across the country.”
The Midland Area Community Foundation is working alongside the United Way that has opened distribution centers.
So, far they have been able to get the basics, like food, clean water and personal care items out to the community but there is a need for much more.
“We still need personal protection equipment right, because we are still in a COVID environment,” she said. “Dehumidifiers, crock pots, toasters, fans, brooms. The list is pretty great for what people need.”
Mortensen says that both Calvin Johnson and Chris Chelios’ messages have been a big help and they have created plenty of donors.
“It has definitely created more exposure and I think to people that normally potential never look at this,” she said. “They hear that, and they want to do something in response and i think it has reached donors that we have never reached before, and they have gotten incredible number of views. Which speaks to sports. People love sports right.”
