The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a former EGLE employee has been charged with embezzling more than $850,000 from the state.
Petit, who was employed by EGLE from 1996 to January 2020, was responsible for completing the process of releasing bonds back to companies and facilitating the transfer of bonds back to the original owner. Petit diverted these funds to bank accounts that supplied fake vendors he created, according to the Attorney General's Office.
"This case is a reminder that my office treats it very seriously when anyone abuses the system for their own gain,” said Nessel. “I am grateful to EGLE for their cooperation and diligence in ensuring those who violate the public trust are held accountable and in working to ensure something like this never happens again.”
The investigation started after EGLE leadership became aware of potential discrepancies in September 2020 and they contacted the Michigan State Police Department.
“Our discovery of potential crimes was immediately referred to law enforcement, and we continue to provide them everything they need to ensure justice is done on behalf of the State of Michigan,” said Liesl Clark, EGLE director. “We are also doing everything we can to prevent this from occurring again, including strengthening internal financial controls to provide even greater checks and balances against fraud.”
Pettit allegedly embezzled more than $850,000 between 2018 and 2020. Suspected losses between 2013 and 2016 are barred by the statute of limitations.
“We hold ourselves to the highest standards of government ethics at EGLE and that starts with vigilantly stewarding public funds,” Clark said. “So when an employee disregards department values and violates the public trust, it harms not only Michigan’s 10 million residents who count on us to use their resources wisely to protect the environment and public health, but also fellow members of the EGLE team who dedicate their lives to that mission.”
Petit is expected to appear in court for his arraignment on April 16.
