A suspect is sitting in jail after police say they returned to a business they used to work for and cut an employee.
At 8:48 p.m. on Monday, April 27, officers were sent to the American Auto Group business, located at 2940 Bay Road, for an employee who was cut.
Saginaw Township Officers learned the suspect, a former employee, returned to the business and confronted the victim employee.
Police said the suspect employee cut the victim several times and then fled the scene on foot.
Law enforcement established a perimeter around Bay and Shattuck roads.
Within 14 minutes, a Michigan State Police K9 unit found the suspect in a field.
The suspect was arrested and lodged in the Saginaw County Jail for assault with intent to murder.
Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Saginaw Township Police Department said detectives will seek charges with the prosecutor’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.