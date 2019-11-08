Three women are charged with embezzling from their former employer, Tax Pros LLC in Mt. Pleasant.
Carrie Campbell from Midland, 50, Charlotte Cataldo from Lake, 67, and Susan Kennedy from Mt. Pleasant, 64, were all charged with embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000, which is a five-year felony.
On Dec. 1, the owner of Tax Pros LLC reported that a former office manager stole money from the company.
Campbell worked at the tax firm for a little over a decade before she was let go, Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said.
Investigators learned Campbell planned to start her own tax preparation company.
While going through records, the new office manager and owner noticed discrepancies with multiple tax return accounts.
Sheriff Main said the discrepancies came from the billing and invoicing to the customers and what was actually being deposited.
If a customer was billed a certain amount for a tax return and filing, a smaller amount would be deposited to the firm’s accounts.
Investigators believed that between $23,000 and $30,000 was ultimately embezzled from the firm.
Campbell was arrested, while Cataldo and Kennedy turned themselves in.
Campbell will be in court on Friday, Nov. 22, Cataldo on Nov. 26, and Kennedy on Dec. 13.
