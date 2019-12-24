This Christmas Eve we're giving gifts to the people we love. But for one former first responder, her gift is coming in the form of four paws.
Brody is a four-month-old golden retriever who is answering the call to be a service dog.
TV5 was with Brody at MBS International Airport when he met his new handler, former Saginaw police officer, Anita Thomas.
Thomas currently lives in Arizona and made the trip to Michigan to meet Brody for the first time.
“It’s kind of like the last couple nights have been like a kid at Christmas night or Christmas Eve morning. I’ve been waiting to see him and when I finally saw him, it was like seeing this new part of me, it was so exciting and very emotional,” Thomas said.
Thomas needs Brody's assistance. Years after retiring from the police force, she suffered a terrible brain injury in a rollover accident that still affects her today.
“The main thing would be the anxiety and PTSD. The anxiety attacks just started incapacitating me," Thomas said.
As a Christmas gift from her spouse, she came back to Mid-Michigan to train with Brody. They've practiced going to the grocery store, being in loud spaces, and attempting to get Brody to grab items from the refrigerator.
“You got to get the dog out, get the dog ready, and you have to keep doing things the same way each time. He’s not a pet, he’s working," Thomas said.
Brody is training exclusively under the guidance of Joaquin Guerrero with Apache Acres.
Helping Thomas inspired him to start Project Guardian Angel. It's a training program for service dogs and it exists to help first responders with day-to-day tasks.
“Some need it, some get shot, some get injured, some have PTSD, some are hurt and they got to re-do everything... well, me being a police officer and dog handler, I know what it’s like to have an animal there for you,” Guerrero said.
After training for a week, Thomas will head back to Arizona and Brody will continue to train with Guererro.
"When she says I’m ready, that’s when Brody will leave forever," Guerrero said.
Thomas said she's looking forward to the next chapter of her life with her furry companion.
“Knowing that he can help me and feel a different way, finally to feel not afraid when I walk in somewhere or the days I’m afraid to leave the house, that I can do that and feel like I have support and comfort. It’ll be so new I don’t know what it’ll feel like again,” Thomas said.
If you have questions about service dogs or canine training, you can contact Apache Acres through their Facebook page by clicking here.
