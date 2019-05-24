The Michigan Attorney General's office has filed six felony charges against former Catholic priest Vincent DeLorenzo who served in Mid-Michigan; one of five Catholic priests recently charged by the Attorney General's office.
Delorenzo is a former priest who served at St. Pius X parish in Flint from 1976 to 1983, St.Robert's parish in Flushing from 1983 to 1988, and the Holy Redeemer parish in Burton from 1988 to 2002. He was permanently removed from ministry in January, 2002, according to the Diocese of Lansing.
Three charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and 3-charges of second degree criminal sexual conduct were authorized Thursday, May 23 at 67th District Court in Flint.
One of the second-degree charges is new, the five other charges date back to January, 1995.
In a statement released to TV5, the Catholic Diocese of Lansing said that they received a complaint against Rev. DeLorenzo involving sexual abuse of a minor. It's not mentioned where that abuse happened.
The Diocese press release states: "After receiving this complaint, Bishop Carl Mengeling permanently removed the priest from ministry. Currently, the diocese is in the process of laicizing (defrocking) this priest".
The Diocese of Lansing says that it cooperated with civil authorities about the complaint.
DeLorenzo, 80, lives in Florida, and was arrested on May 23 in Marion County. He has not been formally arraigned yet.
DeLorenzo is one of five Catholic priests recently charged by the Michigan Attorney General's Office. Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office got a call to the tip line last night from a victim after hearing about DeLorenzo's charges.
Nessel said the five priests served in dioceses in Detroit, Lansing and Kalamazoo. Four of them have been arrested in Arizona, California, Florida, and Michigan. The fifth awaits extradition from India.
Charges for the other four are as follows:
• Timothy Michael Crowley, 69, Lansing Diocese, was charged in Washtenaw County with four felony counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC) 1, a maximum sentence of life in prison and a lifetime of electronic monitoring, and four felony counts of CSC 2 – a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Crowley, who was a priest in various parishes, including St. Thomas Rectory in Ann Arbor, was arrested Thursday in Tempe, Arizona.
• Neil Kalina, 63, Archdiocese of Detroit, was charged in Macomb County with one felony count of CSC 4, a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a lifetime of electronic monitoring. Kalina, who was a priest at St. Kiernan Catholic Church in Shelby Township, was arrested Thursday in Littlerock, California.
• Patrick Casey, 55, Archdiocese of Detroit, was charged in Wayne County with one felony count of CSC 3, a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Casey, who was a priest at St. Theodore of Canterbury Parish in Westland, was arrested Thursday in Oak Park, Michigan.
• Jacob Vellian, 84, Kalamazoo Diocese, was charged with two counts of Rape, a maximum sentence of life in prison. Vellian was a priest at St. John the Evangelist Parish, Benton Harbor, and now lives in Kerala, India.
In addition, the professional educationally limited counselor’s license of Lawrence Ventline, a priest with the Archdiocese of Detroit, was summarily suspended by LARA last week and the Attorney General has filed an administrative licensing complaint against him.
“Almost all of these charges came as a direct result of calls to our tip line but were then corroborated by files seized from the dioceses last fall, followed by multiple interviews with victims," Nessel said.
The Attorney General's tip line is: 1-844-324-3374, or online by clicking here.
