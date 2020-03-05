Last summer Flint native Rico Phillips became an international celebrity as the National Hockey League honored him with the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award.
The award is presented annually to an individual who has positively impacted his or her community, culture, or society through the game of hockey.
Firefighter Phillips, who recently retired from the Flint Fire Department, started the Flint Inner City Youth Hockey program seven years ago.
Phillips’ program is geared towards growing the game by reaching out to children and families that may not have the means to get into the sport.
The program is offered to boys and girls, ages eight to 11 who are from the city of Flint.
Phillips said the program is all about the fundamentals both physically and mentally.
“First of all how to have confidence in themselves. When I look into the eyes of these young people of some them are really lacking confidence in themselves and the physical ability to overcome some of the challenges,” Phillips said.
The program is diverse, racially, culturally, and by gender. It exposes kids from all walks of life to the game Phillips fell in love with as a high school student at Flint Southwestern.
“We love the fact that we are getting kids from all sections of our community to be interested in this sport. To me it is like we are the melting pot,” Phillips said.
“I think it is really great he has such a diverse group of people and that is really what you need because in hockey, you really don’t see a lot of black kids out there unfortunately and it is really great to see everybody just come together and working together with kids,” said a mom of a kid on the team.
Players on the team said they like skating, scoring goals, and getting the equipment they need to win.
The goal of the program is not about turning these kids into NHL stars, Phillips said it’s more about the kids getting introduced to different skills that can last a lifetime.
“Give these kids the opportunity to experience ice hockey. Learn how to ice skate is something that no one can take from them once they learn so they can have recreation in their life. And along the way, we will make some fans out of them. I love the sport, so I want them to love the sport as well. That’s really what this is all about,” Phillips said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.