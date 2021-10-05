The former owner of a Flint funeral home and current owner of a cremation service in southeast Michigan has been charged for improper handling of a decedent.

O’Neil Swanson was arraigned on Monday in Washtenaw County’s 14-A District Court, according to his attorney. He was charged with one count of improper disposal of dead bodies, which is a 10-year felony that carries a maximum of a $50,000 fine, as well as a second habitual offender.

“The allegations against Mr. Swanson are incredibly disturbing, and my heart breaks for those who trusted him to care for their deceased loved ones,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “We are committed to ensuring there is criminal accountability in this case.”

Swanson was given a $5,000 bond and will be back in court for a probable cause conference on Oct. 14.

The Attorney General’s Office investigated Swanson over the summer after the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) issued cease-and-desist orders against him.

Swanson was ordered to cease operations at Tri-County Cremation Services L.L.C. and Comfort Cremation Services L.L.C. in June. LARA confirmed all of the bodies were either cremated or removed.

The investigation into Swanson and his associates who were accused of violating administrative laws is still ongoing.

Swanson was convicted in 2019 of conversion of funds under the Prepaid Funeral and Cemetery Sale Act. He was sentenced to an 11-month delayed sentence after pleading no contest.