A former Flint funeral home owner and a cremation service in southeast Michigan have been issued a cease and desist order.
The Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs ordered Comfort Cremation Services and its members, O’Neil Swanson and George A. Drosis, to cease operations.
LARA ordered them to stop violating the occupational code by practicing mortuary science as well as aiding and abetting Comfort Cremation Services without a mortuary science license.
The investigation started in April 2021 after LARA received a tip from the Michigan Funeral Directors Association that funeral service was transporting bodies to Tri-County Cremation Services for direct cremation services.
LARA recently took separate but related action under the Cemetery Regulation Act against Tri-County.
Swanson was convicted in 2019 of conversion of funds under the Prepaid Funeral and Cemetery Sale Act. Swanson was sentenced to an 11-month delayed sentence after pleading no contest.
O’Neil Swanson II, 58, of West Bloomfield, was the owner and operator of Swanson Funeral Home in Flint.
In 2018, his mortuary science license and mortuary science establishment license held by Swanson’s Funeral Home in Flint were revoked base on health and safety violations.
The Ingham County Circuit Court ordered him and Dianne E. Swanson to stop violating a cease and desist order issued by LARA on June 4.
LARA said it is still working closely with the Attorney General’s Office and the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the deceased still awaiting cremation found at Tri-County Cremation Services.
Anyone with further questions or concerns who may have a loved one that received services from Comfort Cremation Services or Tri-County Cremation should call LARA at 517-241-7000 or by email at CSCLonline@michigan.gov.
