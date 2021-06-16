A former Flint funeral home owner and a cremation service in southeast Michigan have been issued a cease and desist order.

The Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs ordered Comfort Cremation Services and its members, O’Neil Swanson and George A. Drosis, to cease operations.

LARA ordered them to stop violating the occupational code by practicing mortuary science as well as aiding and abetting Comfort Cremation Services without a mortuary science license.

The investigation started in April 2021 after LARA received a tip from the Michigan Funeral Directors Association that funeral service was transporting bodies to Tri-County Cremation Services for direct cremation services.

LARA recently took separate but related action under the Cemetery Regulation Act against Tri-County.

During LARA’s joint investigation with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, state officials determined the following: • On April 10, 2020, attorney George A. Drosis organized Comfort Cremation Services LLC under the Michigan Limited Liability Company Act. • On June 3, 2020, Comfort Cremation Services LLC first identified George A. Drosis as its “member” on its Certificate of Assumed Name filed with LARA’s Corporations Division indicating that the LLC’s assumed name under which business to be transacted is “Tricounty Cremations.” • On June 2, 2021, George A. Drosis provided to LARA a document entitled “Stock Purchase Agreement,” signed by O’Neil D. Swanson, II on June 18, 2020, identifying O’Neil Swanson as a “member” of Comfort Cremation Services LLC. • The Agreement indicated that Comfort Cremation Services LLC purchased the Tri-County Cremation Services, L.L.C.’s name and business and entered into a land contract with Burrell Tri-County Vaults, Inc. to purchase the real estate associated with its crematory registration held under the Cemetery Regulation Act. The Agreement further indicated that the proceeds used to purchase the property and business were funded, at least in part, by a Small Business Administration loan. • According to its website, www.comfortcremationsnow.com, Comfort Cremation Services LLC began publicizing obituaries listing dates of death beginning July 16, 2020. • Many of the deceased individuals found at Tri-County Cremation Services, L.L.C.’s crematory facility during LARA’s investigation beginning on May 26, 2021 and thereafter appear to have originated from Comfort Cremation Services LLC.

Swanson was convicted in 2019 of conversion of funds under the Prepaid Funeral and Cemetery Sale Act. Swanson was sentenced to an 11-month delayed sentence after pleading no contest.

Owner of Swanson Funeral Home sentenced O’Neil Swanson II, 58, of West Bloomfield, was the owner and operator of Swanson Funeral Home in Flint.

In 2018, his mortuary science license and mortuary science establishment license held by Swanson’s Funeral Home in Flint were revoked base on health and safety violations.

The Ingham County Circuit Court ordered him and Dianne E. Swanson to stop violating a cease and desist order issued by LARA on June 4.

LARA said it is still working closely with the Attorney General’s Office and the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the deceased still awaiting cremation found at Tri-County Cremation Services.

Anyone with further questions or concerns who may have a loved one that received services from Comfort Cremation Services or Tri-County Cremation should call LARA at 517-241-7000 or by email at CSCLonline@michigan.gov.