A former Flint insurance agent has been sentenced behind bars for embezzlement.
Angella Kay Swain, 53, of Flint, pleaded no contest in July to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, 11 counts of embezzlement by an agent between $1,000 and $20,000, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
She is accused of embezzling more than $90,000 from her clients and providing them with phony insurance certificates, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said.
On Tuesday, Nov. 24, Swain was sentenced to 20 months to 20 years behind bars. She will begin her sentence on Jan. 11.
Swain was also ordered to pay restitution of about $90,223 to 34 victims. She paid $12,000 of that on Monday, Nov. 23.
Swain took insurance premiums from at least 34 of her clients between 2011 and 2016 and converted the money to her own use, the Attorney General's Office said.
“I am grateful for the partnership between my office and the Department of Insurance and Financial Services, as well as the commitment to justice that is clearly shared by all of us involved with this case,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Embezzlement is a crime my office takes very seriously and we will aggressively pursue justice by enforcing the laws that serve to protect our residents and consumers from fraudulent, predatory actions such as these.”
“Ms. Swain’s sentence makes it clear that there is no tolerance for fraud in the Michigan insurance industry, and it should serve as a warning to those who seek to exploit Michiganders,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said. “Our close partnership with the Attorney General’s office and other law enforcement enables DIFS to protect consumers and bring criminals like Ms. Swain to justice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.