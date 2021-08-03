A former resident of Flint has been convicted of sexually assaulting multiple minors.
Henry H. Royster, 50, was convicted for 13 charges of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree involving a person under the age of 13 related to multiple incidents that happened between October 2000 to October 2007.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said this is the third jury trial and conviction in the past week involving a child sexual assault case.
“The fact that this is the third jury trial conviction in just over a week involving sexual assaults against a minor is testament to the fact that not only does this reprehensible act occur in our community, but also that it is a priority of my office to hold perpetrators of such acts accountable under the law and to see that they are taken off our streets and locked up so they continue to prey on the young and vulnerable,” Leyton said.
Royster faces a mandatory minimum term of 25 years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced on Sept. 27.
