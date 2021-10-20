The more than $641 million settlement in the Flint water crisis is going to shrink.
This is the result of a ruling by a federal judge that will keep one of the parties involved, even if it is for a smaller amount. A prominent figure since the early days of the crisis calls the decision insulting.
"I said the first settlement was a slap in the face. Well, here we go again, with another slap in the face to flint residents," said former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.
She said she is disappointed about an amendment to the proposed settlement amount. The original total of $641 million is about to shrink by $15 million as a way to keep McLaren Health Care from pulling out.
Weaver won election in the early days of the crisis, and called this ruling a tragedy on top of what residents have been through.
"It sends a message about what our lives are worth here in the city of Flint. Flint lives are not valued," Weaver said.
The hospital joined in the settlement after experts linked a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ Disease to the health care system.
In a court filing this month, McLaren offered to pay $5 million instead of its original $20 million because only a handful of people agreed to settle their cases. All the defendants except the Flint City Council agreed with this.
In a ruling released Wednesday United States District Judge Judith Levy said the city has no say in the matter.
Levy points out the amendment doesn't affect the amount flint pays toward the settlement and it's better for residents, than allowing McLaren to withdraw. Now the proposed settlement, at its new amount of over $626 million will move forward.
Her upcoming rulings will affect attorney fees and the final stamp of approval.
"The residents of flint keep ending up with the short end of the stick when it comes to this settlement and everything about this water crisis. It's just been one injustice after the other for the people of flint. And it just doesn't seem to stop. It doesn't get any better," Weaver said.
