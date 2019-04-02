Former Flint Mayor Don Williamson has passed away, he was 85.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton made the announcement on April 2, saying Williamson passed away from complications from a respiratory ailment.
Williamson was a long-time Flint businessman and entrepreneur who served as Mayor from 2003-2009. He resigned in 2009 citing health problems, just before a recall election.
Williamson owned, and was the chairman of many businesses in the Genesee County area, including Rugged Bed Liner, and The Colonels and Brainerd International Raceway.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Lou, and four children.
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver released the following statement on his passing:
“I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Mayor Don Williamson. He was a hardworking public servant who served to the best of his ability and gave so much of his time and heart to this community. In honor of Mayor Williamson, the flags at city hall will fly at half-staff. I pray that God will comfort all of those that knew and loved him.”
Williamson lived in Davison Township after leaving office. He built a bronze statue of himself with a motto: "Success is the best revenge."
