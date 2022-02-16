The city of Flint is honoring a long-time political figure.
Former Flint city mayor Woodrow Stanley passed away Wednesday at Flint's Hurley Hospital. Stanley was elected as the mayor of Flint in 1991 after serving eight years on the city council.
He was recalled in 2002 when the state appointed the first financial manager to take over the city's multi-million-dollar deficit.
"I want people to remember him as a warrior. As someone who championed the city," said his daughter, Jasmine McKenney.
She said he left a lasting imprint on the city he loved.
"He was always the person that he was. He was unapologetic," McKenney said.
"Whenever you would see him, he was the same Woodrow Stanley," said friend of Woodrow, Yvette Martin.
The 71-year-old's political career began in Flint on the city council in 1983 and inspired others from day one.
"Bold in leadership, strong in the stands, a fierce advocate of the marginalized people inside the city of Flint," said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.
Stanley became mayor of the city of Flint in 1991.
"Many people didn't know that he was elected mayor of this major metropolitan city at the very tender age of--he was in his early 40s," Neeley said.
Martin said she worked with him on several of his campaigns.
"The people in the city of Flint and how they were represented and our neighborhoods," Martin said.
She says his focus was unwavering and his daughter said she can't remember a time where her dad wasn't working for the people of Flint.
"There wasn't a time that I remembered that we weren't at city hall and I jokingly have said to friends as an adult that city hall was my playground," McKenney said.
Stanley was re-elected to the office twice, but in 2002 when the city had a nearly $30-million deficit and high unemployment, voters pointed blame at Stanley and recalled him.
But it didn't stop Stanley's fight to continue in politics.
"He went on to have a very successful career as a county commissioner, as well as a state legislator," Neeley said.
Stanley's term limit in the state house expired in 2008, but his loved ones say his incredible legacy of public service will never expire.
"For our family, I think that that's the most important thing. As we look at legacy, that we remember that there was great sacrifice to be able to give a great life of public service," McKenney said.
