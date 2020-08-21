Former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver and other community leaders have a lot to say about the historic $600 million deal between the state and lawyers on behalf of thousands of Flint residents.
The deal was designed to benefit the children of Flint because they were most vulnerable to the contaminated water.
Weaver held a press conference on Friday, Aug. 21 to discuss the settlement.
She said the settlement is a good first step, but they want the whole staircase.
She said no amount of money will compensate for the lives lost or the damage that was done as a result of the contaminated water.
TV5 will have more on this on TV5 news starting at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.