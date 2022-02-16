A long-time political figure in mid-Michigan has died.
Former Flint Mayor Woodrow Stanley passed away at Flint’s Hurley Hospital.
Stanley was elected as the mayor of Flint in 1991 after serving eight years on the Flint City Council.
He was recalled in 2002 when the state appointed the first financial manager to take the city’s multi-million-dollar deficit.
His political career would return. He would later become a Genesee County commissioner and a state representative.
Stanley was 71.
Current Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley issued the following statement on Stanley's passing:
"We have lost a true community hero, patriot, and pioneer in Woodrow Stanley. He leaves us after a lifetime of commitment and service to the City of Flint and its residents. A role model and mentor to many. His decades of advocacy for youth placed our community on an upward trajectory that will continue to benefit us all. May we all leave a legacy that will impact others to do good. I ask that you continue to lift his family and all that loved him in prayer. The flags at City Hall and Genesee County buildings will be lowered to half-staff for the week of February 21 in remembrance of a true Flintstone."
