A former Mid-Michigan football coach has been charged with embezzlement.
On March 4, a felony charge of embezzlement was authorized against Scott Andrew Long Jr. related to allegations of embezzlement from the Reese Public Schools and/or the Reese Public Schools Athletic Program.
He was charged with embezzlement of $1,000 to $20,000 from a non-profit or charitable organization, according to officials.
Tuscola County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Reene said the charge arises from funds Long allegedly “misappropriated to his personal use from various fundraisers that occurred between approximately June and November 2018 while he was the Varsity Football Coach for Reese Public Schools”.
He was arraigned on March 13 and was granted a personal recognizance bond.
Long was no longer employed with the school district as of Nov. 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.