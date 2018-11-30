A strong earthquake rocked Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, sending thousands scrambling for cover as buildings swayed side-to-side.
Thousands of power outages were reported, and widespread damage was seen across the state’s largest city.
The 7-magnitude earthquake centered a few miles from Anchorage, crumbling roads and prompting a disaster declaration.
While the effects of the quake weren’t felt in Mid-Michigan, a mother from Freeland who now lives almost an hour away from Anchorage said it was an experience she won’t soon forget.
“My baby and I were laying down and it happened about a little after 8:30 a.m. and the bed started just, I mean, it felt like somebody was shaking the house like it was a box. And all the stuff started falling off the walls and the dresser fell over. And we just waited til the big one ended. And it just looks like somebody went through and just threw everything on the ground. Everything’s broken,” said Kate Handy, former Freeland resident.
Alaska averages about 40,000 earthquakes per year and southern Alaska has an even greater risk for quakes due to tectonic plates shifting underneath that area.
