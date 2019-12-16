Genesee County’s former Circuit Court Judge Anthony J. Mansour has died.
Mansour was born in Nazareth, Palestine and immigrated to the U.S. in 1927. He attended Flint schools and colleges, including the Detroit College of Law, now part of Michigan State University, where he was awarded a doctorate of law in 1950.
Mansour was admitted to the State Bar of Michigan and began his practice in January of 1951.
He was an active leader in the Arab-American community from his early school years to the present day. He has given lectures and has published some of his written work.
Mansour co-founded the Arab-American Heritage Council in 1980.
“Tony Mansour was a true friend, mentor and community leader. Born in Nazareth, Palestine, Tony’s parents brought him to Flint, Michigan as a child. Tony loved the Flint community and dedicated his life to helping others, as an attorney, a community leader, and a Circuit Court judge. Throughout his life, Tony worked to improve our criminal justice system, ensure equal rights for all Americans, and find a peaceful solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict,” Congressman Dan Kildee said. “Jennifer and I extend our deepest sympathies to the entire Mansour family during this difficult time.”
TV5 will update you with information on the funeral arrangements when that information becomes available.
