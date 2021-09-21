A former Genesee County deputy was sentenced to 60 months of probation after pleading guilty.
Benjamin Reinhart pleaded guilty to using a computer to commit a crime and misconduct in office. His two other charges, child sexually abusive activity and accosting children for immoral purposes, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Reinhart will be on a tether for the first 180 days of his probation and be placed on the non-public sex offender registry. He’s been ordered to pay $766 in costs and fees.
The former deputy was accused of sending inappropriate messages to a decoy posing as a minor. He’s started working with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office in July 2019 and was arrested in April.
According to the sheriff’s office, Reinhart had more than 400 correspondents with someone he believed was a minor.
